Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday November 5, 2022

Toni Cassin (née Vaughan, formerly Sheridan), 44 St. Francis, Mill Oak, Drumlish, Longford - Formerly of 26 Dublin St, Longford and 16 Truma Rd, Granard. Toni died peacefully, in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, on November 1st, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tommy Sheridan, parents Frank and Florence, infant brother Joseph and sister Mary. Toni will be forever remembered with love by her heartbroken family, husband John, son Niall, daughters Sonya and Antoinette, sons-in-law Manuel and Seamus, daughter-in-law Elaine, her adored grandchildren Zara and her husband James, Cian, Larissa, Kayla-May, Aaron, Finn, Keeva, Davin, Aoibheann, Joe, Luke, Grace and great-grandchild Kyara, brother Frankie, sisters Ann, Florrie and Helen, brother-in-law Arthur, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended Cassin, Sheridan and Vaughan families, her many dear friends and neighbours. Toni will repose in her home, on Friday 4th from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Saturday 5th for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed with burial in Drumlish New Cemetery.Family time on Saturday morning please.

Seamus McMahon, Faughts, Dunally, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim -November 1st 2022, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Retired Dental Surgeon, Wine Street, Sligo. Predeceased by his beloved wife Carmel and sister Mary. Dearly loved father of Una, James, Sara and Rachel and grandfather of Eoin, Tom, Grace and Conor. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Des and Conor, sister Ann, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Karen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on Friday, November 4th, from 5pm until 6:30pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, November 5th, in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo at 11:30am. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/ Burial will follow in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund via www.feehilys.ie/pay

Michael Conroy, Castle St., Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Rooskey, Roscommon -Conroy, Michel Patrick, late of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Sligo Road, Manorhamilton and Meelick, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Former teacher at Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Michael passed away peacefully on 3rd May 2019 at University Hospital Galway. In accordance with Michael’s wishes, following his passing he was removed to NUIG donor program to aid in silent teaching of medical students in University College Galway. Following the conclusion of the period of Michael’s silent teaching his mortal remains have been returned to his loving family. A funeral Mass for Michael shall be held on 5th November 2022 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon followed by burial oh his ashes afterwards at Kilbarry Cemetery, Kilbarry, Co. Roscommon.

James (Jimbo) Downey, 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Donegal - The death has occurred of James known as Jimbo Downey. 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. House Private Please. Funeral arrangements to follow. All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483. Funeral Arrangements Later

Frank O'Rourke, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Frank O'Rourke - London and of formerly Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in London 26th October 2022. Predeceased by his parents PJ & Catherine, sister Breda and brother Anthony. Frank will be sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen (Conway) Sligo, Mary (Kelly) Carrick on Shannon, Celia (Flynn) Limerick, Christina (Smyth) Limerick and Monica (O' Malley) Ballymote, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Patrick Church Kiltyclogher. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if so desired to a charity of your choice.

May they all Rest in Peace.