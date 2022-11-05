Search

05 Nov 2022

Remember Joe Dolan 15 years on in Carrick-on-shannon

The Joe Dolan Show with the Dolan Family kicks off a nationwide tour starting in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

05 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

Joe Dolan was one of Ireland's greatest singers, and his memory is kept alive by his family in this new touring show, which starts in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on December 28. Throughout his singing career his energetic and charismatic stage performances thrilled audiences throughout the world. 

From his first hit in 1964, ‘The Answer To Everything’, through the 70’s with hits such as ‘I Need You’ and ‘Sweet Little Rock ‘n’ Roller’, the 80’s with ‘More and More’, ‘It’s You, It’s You, It’s You’ and ‘Goodbye Venice Goodbye’, The 90’s with ‘The Universal’ and into the new century with a musical collaboration with The RTE Concert Orchestra. 15 years since his passing in 2007, his music is as popular as ever. To mark his 15th Anniversary, Joe’s family are  taking their show ‘Remembering Joe’ on a Nationwide Tour. 

Joe’s brother Ben, who shared the stage with his younger brother for 47 fun-filled years will highlight Joe’s successful singing career.  He will be joined on stage by Joe’s Niece Sandra, Nephew's Adrian and Ray with Singer Karen Carroll and members of Joe’s original backing band. A nostalgic evening of hit after hit. ’No Show Like A Joe Show’ was the catchphrase used to describe Joe’s live shows and how they used to put people in a happy mood. Celebrate the Music of One of Ireland’s Greatest Singers at - ‘Remembering Joe’, you will be singing and dancing along to all those famous Joe hits! Ben Dolan said, “I still miss him everyday, but his music and meeting our friends at the shows keeps me going, I don’t feel 88.” Tickets for the Remembering Joe 15th Anniversary Tour are on sale from  Venue box office and www.ticketmaster.ie 

 The nationwide tour kicks off in The Landmark Hotel on December 28 - so this will be an unforgettable concert. Tickets are €30 each and  the concert starts at 7pm. 

