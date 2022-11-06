Actors sought for Splódar Theatre production in Manorhamilton

Well known actor and director, namely Lurganboy man, Patrick McEneaney is looking for unpaid actors and actresses to perform in a Manorhamilton based Splódar Theatre production of Brian Friel's highly acknowledged classic of modern drama, “Philadelphia Here I Come,” which will be staged next year.
Patrick says that the “Philadelphia Here I Come” performance dates are 22 to 25 February 2023 in The Glens Arts Centre” and he also adds that he is “looking for male and female actors of all ages.
“Please email patrickmceneaney7@gmail.com to contact Patrick McEneaney for an expression of interest or more information.”
