Search

07 Nov 2022

Reminder that hedge-cutting grant is now available in Leitrim

Kilkenny Kilkenny

The grant is open for applications until January 31, 2023

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

Cathaoirleach of Manorhamilton Municipal District, Cllr Frank Dolan, has reminded the public that hedge-cutting season is now open and Leitrim County Council has a grant available towards the cost of cutting along the public road network

Leitrim County Council has published details of the grant scheme on its website www.leitrimcoco.ie and has also advertised the scheme on local media, in mass leaflets and through the Leitrim Brand of the IFA.

Under the scheme Leitrim County Council will provide a Grant of €75 per km of roadside hedge/overhanging trees to be attended to along the public road network.
·        This scheme is open to individuals, communities and groups of applicants/residents
·        Minimum length of road network per application is 1km
·        All Hedge Cutting must be carried out before the last day of next February
·        Applications are now open until the last day of January, next year
·        Each Applicant/Group will be required to nominate a spokesperson through whom all correspondence will be channelled
·        Applicants will undertake and organise the hedge-cutting works and pay for same.  Applicants must ensure that the contractor is appropriately insured and is compliant with Health & Safety requirements and confirm same to Leitrim County Council in advance of works

Application forms and full details of the Terms & Conditions are available from the Roads Department, Leitrim County Council, Park Lane House, Carrick on Shannon, by phoning: 071 9620005 Ext: 630 or by Email: roads@leitrimcoco.ie The closing date for receipt of completed forms for this scheme is Tuesday, January 31, 2023

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media