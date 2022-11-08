Leitrim residents encouraged to check new voter register

The electoral registration process has changed and Leitrim people are being encouraged to check the register to ensure that your details are correct. At Monday's Council meeting, members were told that new changes to the registration process came into effect last month.

The changes mean a rolling register has been created where people can register to vote at any time. The changes mean there is no longer any need to fill in a form and have it stamped at a garda station to be verified for addition to the register. You can do so at www.checktheregister.ie

As part of the changes, you are required to have a valid PPS number and you must also enter your date of birth and a valid eircode. Even if you are already registered to vote, you now need to add your PPSN, date of birth and Eircode. This will allow the local authority to confirm your details and help to ensure the accuracy of the electoral register.

You can also use this website to register to vote for the first time if you have your PPSN and Eircode and are aged 18 or over and living in Ireland. If you are aged 16 or 17 and want to pre-register to register to vote this can also be facilitated on the above website.

The changes have been introduced to improve the integrity of the voter register.