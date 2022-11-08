Aura Leisure Leitrim named as one of Ireland's Best Workplaces in 2022

The Aura Holohan Group is proud to announce that we have, once again, officially been certified as a Great Place to Work 2022-23, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland. The accreditation process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Executive Chairman of the Aura Holohan Group Gar Holohan said, "Our unique selling point is our people. You cannot have engaged and loyal customers if you don’t have engaged and passionate staff. We are on a mission to increase community-wide participation in sport, fitness and exercise activities in Ireland and to help people live healthier and happier lives. And we are very fortunate to have attracted a team of people who are passionate ambassadors for this mission. That is why we put a huge amount of our resources into focusing on or values and purpose, which in turns makes Aura a great place to be for both our staff and our customers."

The Aura Holohan Group is one of the largest employers in the Irish leisure sector. The Aura Swim Academy is Ireland’s largest swimming academy with over 12,000 children attending lessons each week.