One Act Festival in Carrigallen next week

The Corn Mill Theatre & Arts Centre, Carrigallen will host its annual One Act Drama Festival from Friday, November 18 - Sunday, November 20.
The adjudicator is Paddy Farrelly and he will analyze six groups over the three-day festival.
Line Up
Friday 18th November at 7pm:
Kilmuckridge Drama Group presents 'The Book Club of Little Witterington' by Joan Greening
Clann Machua presents 'All Over The Shop' by Terry McDonagh
Saturday 19th November at 7pm:
Doonbeg presents 'Twilight' by John McDwyer
The Moogles presents 'Trilogy' by Catherine McKiernan
Sunday 20th November at 2pm:
Theatre 3 Newtownabbey presents 'A Little Something For The Ducks' by Jean Lenox Toddie
The Clarence Players presents 'Last Tango in Derriaghy' by David Tristram
Shows begin at 7pm and 2pm sharp. Doors will be open a half an hour before the advertised starting time. Please arrive a minimum of 15 minutes before the show commences. Latecomers will not be admitted. Please print off your ticket or display it on your phone and present it at the Box Office on the day/night of the performance.
Tickets on 087 2570363 or www.cornmilltheatre.com
