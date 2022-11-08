Search

08 Nov 2022

One Act Festival in Carrigallen next week

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

08 Nov 2022 6:33 PM

The Corn Mill Theatre & Arts Centre, Carrigallen will host its annual One Act Drama Festival from Friday, November 18 - Sunday, November 20.

The adjudicator is Paddy Farrelly and he will analyze six groups over the three-day festival.

Line Up
Friday 18th November at 7pm:

Kilmuckridge Drama Group presents 'The Book Club of Little Witterington' by Joan Greening

Clann Machua presents 'All Over The Shop' by Terry McDonagh

Saturday 19th November at 7pm:

Doonbeg presents 'Twilight' by John McDwyer

The Moogles presents 'Trilogy' by Catherine McKiernan 


Sunday 20th November at 2pm:

Theatre 3 Newtownabbey presents 'A Little Something For The Ducks' by Jean Lenox Toddie

The Clarence Players presents 'Last Tango in Derriaghy' by David Tristram

Shows begin at 7pm and 2pm sharp. Doors will be open a half an hour before the advertised starting time. Please arrive a minimum of 15 minutes before the show commences. Latecomers will not be admitted. Please print off your ticket or display it on your phone and present it at the Box Office on the day/night of the performance. 

Tickets on 087 2570363 or www.cornmilltheatre.com 

