Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday November 9, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Canning (nee Conway), Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim - Peacefully at Lisdarn Nursing Unit, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Murthy. Deeply regretted by her son James, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Wednesday, 9th November, from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Removal from her home on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society. House private to neighbours and close friends please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin

Ann Walsh (nee Grace) Ballinacurra Gardens, Limerick City, Limerick / Sunday's Well, Cork / Dromahair, Leitrim - peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, November 8th 2022, Ann, predeceased by her husband Gerald (Gerry). Sadly missed by her loving sons Joseph (Sligo) and Gerald (Geneva), daughters-in-law Bairbre and Maria, grandchildren Tom, Sarah and Kate, her sisters Sheila (O’Driscoll), Eilis (Clohessy) Angela (Kiely), Bernie (Buckley), Ronnie (Stack), her brothers Martin, Jimmy and the late Tommy, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, 9th November, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal on Thursday, 10th November, to O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Northgate Bridge, Cork to repose from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Cathedral of St. Mary and St. Anne, Cork. (North Cathedral). Burial afterwards in St. Finbarr’s Cemetery, Cork. Covid protocols remain in place.

Edward Reynolds, Foxwood, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon - Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Rooskey. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth, his brother Tommy and sister Mary. Edward will be sadly missed by his loving sister Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, November 9th, from 5:30 pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday, November 10th, to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11:30a.m. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Condolences may be left below.

Mary Culligan, Leitrim - who passed away peacefully on Sunday 30th October at Royal Preston Hospital, aged 83 years. Loving mum of Michael & Helen, beloved sister to Míceal and Helen Rooney and a cherished aunt. Mary was a loyal friend to many and a vibrant member of the community where she will be greatly missed. The Requiem Mass and interment will take place at Our Lady & St. Michael’s, Alston Lane on Thursday, 10th November, at 10.30 am. A livestream recording of Mary's Funeral Service can be found using the following link and password: Link- https://stream.latcreative.co.uk/ Password- 101122 All enquires to William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291.

Brigid (Bridie) Cooley (née McGillen), Athenry, Galway / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim / Fermanagh - The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) Cooley, nee McGillen, Athenry, Co. Galway and formerly of Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim and Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully, with her family by her side, in the care of the staff of Bushfield Care Centre, Oranmore, Co Galway. Predeceased by her brother Jimmy (Fermanagh). Dearly loved wife of Paddy and cherished mum to daughters Marian, Mairead, Pauline, Fiona and Caroline. Adored grandmother to Helen and Ciarán and mother in-law to Michael and Armand. Deeply missed by her brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at The Sacred Heart room adjoining the Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea (H65YE18) on Wednesday, 9th November, from 6pm to 7.30pm. This will be walk through funeral only. Arriving to The Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, for Requiem Mass on Thursday 10th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery Athenry. House strictly private at all times, by request. Those wishing to leave their personal messages of condolences for the family may do so in the Condolence section below. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice (https://galwayhospice.ie/donate/). The Cooley family wishes to thank all those who cared for mum over the years, Dr. Michael McGloin, Dr Bridget Keane, Dr Ian O’Connor, Dr David Meehan and all the staff at Athenry PCC. We would also like to thank the PHN’s in Athenry PCC especially Nurse Dympna Collins for her kindness to mum and Nurse Marian Cahill Collins in UHG who cared for mum for many years. Special word of thanks to the staff of Castleturvin Nursing Home and more recently Bushfield Care Centre who took such loving care of mum in her final days.

Betty Moran (née McCabe), Legnagun, Newtowngore, Leitrim / Corlismore, Cavan - Formerly Corlismore, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James (Jim). Deeply regretted by her sons Declan and Turlough daughters-in-law Loren and Amanda, granddaughter Ava, brother Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal on Wednesday morning from the funeral home via Legnagun to arrive at st Mary's Church, Drumeela for Funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy Gallogly, Sonnabeg, Aughavas, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Tommy Gallogly, Sonnabeg, Aughavas Co. Leitrim, Sunday 6th November 2022, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. House strictly private please. Remains to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas, on Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only, please Tommy’s Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html House strictly private at all times, please.

Mary Keegan (née Walsh), Hazelwood, Shankill, Dublin / Ballinamuck, Longford - Mary Keegan (née Walsh), late of Hazelwood, Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly of Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, died peacefully on 5th November, 2022, in the exceptional care of Wicklow Hospice. Beloved wife of Tom, dearly loved Mum of Marie, Brian and Sharon, much loved Nana of Seamus, Ruby, Toby and Oisín, lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law Kevin and Eddie, daughter-in-law Elaine, sister Kathleen, brother Seamus, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Michael. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (9th November) at 11.00am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, however donations, in memory of Mary, may also be made to the Wicklow Hospice.

Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim - 30th October 2022, peacefully at St. Michael’s Hospice, Bromyard. Predeceased by his father Michael James. Beloved husband of Hannah and loving stepfather to Abileen. Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Josephine, his sisters Geraldine & Margaret, his brothers-in-law James (Courtney) & Michael (Pidala), his niece Stephanie & nephew Michael Brendan, his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & his wide circle of friends & neighbours. Funeral Arrangements Later

Teresa (Teasie) Gaffey (née Phelan), Laragon, Ballyfarnon, Roscommon / Sligo - November 4th, 2022, unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Tommie, infant son Francis, granddaughter Fiona and brother Padraig. Teasie will be sadly missed by her devoted sons Aidan,Thomas and Brendan, sister Maura, daughter-in-law Mary-Ann, grandchildren, Bridget, Jillian, Brendan, Róisín and Maeve, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, many good friends, her carers and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Fr Kieran Dodd, St. Michael’s Care Home, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, Brentwood Diocese and formerly Main St., Boyle, Roscommon - Fr Kieran Dodd died suddenly but peacefully at St, Michael’s Care Home, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex on Tuesday, 25th October 2022, surrounded by his loving carers. Predeceased by his parents James P and Mai Dodd, siblings Margaret (McCavana), Joseph, Gerald, Sr. Carmel (Louis Order), Colette (McBride) nephew John McBride and grand niece Sarah McDonald. Sadly missed by his loving nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Also by Bishop Alan Williams, fellow priests, religious and parishioners of Brentwood Diocese whom he served with love and dedication for 60 years. Fr.Kieran will be received at SS Peter & Paul’s Church, High Rd., Ilford, Essex, IG11QP on Wednesday, 9th November, at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday, 10th November, followed by cremation at Forest Park Crematorium, Hainault, IG63HP 1.30pm. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will take place at St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle on Saturday, 26th November, at 1pm followed by burial of his ashes in Caldra Cemetery. Mass can be viewed by the Church webcam link below www.ssppilford.org.uk

May they all Rest in Peace.