Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens sweep the boards at the Irish Hotels Awards

Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens truly impressed a the Irish Hotels Awards 2022 taking eight awards on the evening.

The awards, which were set up to celebrate the commitment and dedication of the hospitality sector throughout the country, took place on October 24 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Athlone.



There was a truly wonderful atmosphere on the evening when Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens received the eight awards for the following:

- Castle Hotel of the Year,

- 4* Hotel of the Year,

- General Manager of the Year,

- Chef of the Year,

- Marketing Manager of the Year,

- Concierge of the Year,

- Kitchen Porter of the Year,

- Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year.



Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens is one of the top luxury castle hotels to stay in. Located in County Leitrim, Lough Rynn Castle exceeds expectations as one of the most preferred castle hotels in Ireland, run by the Hanly Family and sister hotel of Kilronan Castle.



It is the ancestral home of the Clements family and the legendary Lord Leitrim.

The magical Irish castle hotel has been transformed from an incredible ancestral home into a destination experience, where old-world elegance mixes seamlessly with unimaginable modern hotel luxury.



The hard work and dedication of the staff is what really make the experience of Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens a memorable experience.



It is great to be recognised in the industry and the employees who continually strive to make memorable moments for guests and visitors alike.



Join them to celebrate their showcase that is set to inspire and create moments that will truly make your wedding day, the perfect day.



Visit the Castle on Sunday November 20, 2022, and meet the very dedicated and experienced wedding coordinators, allow the team to show you the latest trends and ideas in the wedding industry. The Grand Ballroom will be set with numerous different styles.



See the Baronial Hall set up and Drinks Reception.

Meet some of their most recommended suppliers and have a chance to speak to Executive Head Chef, Clare O'Leary who will be cooking on the day and offering samples of her most popular wedding dishes.



Explore the manicured lawns and the Walled Gardens, offering you stunning locations for your wedding pictures.



This is an open invitation; the team at Kilronan look forward to welcoming you on Sunday, November 20from 2pm to 6pm. To enquire for your next moment at Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens, visit www.loughrynn.ie or call 071 96 32700.