Search

10 Nov 2022

Drumshanbo road will need to be moved following landslide

Drumshanbo road will need to be moved following landslide

Drumshanbo landslide Picture: Gerry Faughnan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Nov 2022 11:33 AM

A local road just over 3km outside of Drumshanbo remains closed after a landslide eroded the roadside making it dangerous to pass. On Friday, October 28 at approximately 3pm, a section of embankment of the local road L-7306 in the townland of Aghagrania, Drumshanbo was undermined by the high velocity flow of the Aghagrania River.

The embankment collapsed into the river ravine taking 50m of roadside verge with it. Leitrim County Council made the decision to close the road for public safety. District Area Engineer, Darragh O'Boyle confirmed on Monday at a special meeting of Ballinamore Municipal District that the Council hopes to purchase land and move the part of the roadway impacted by the landslide. He explained that the erosion at the site was caused by the flow of a nearby river after a query by Cllr Gerry Dolan.
“Our only option is to purchase land further up the mountainside and move the road,” Mr O'Boyle told Ballinamore area councillors. As a result, the road will have to be closed for a considerable time.”

Cllr Brendan Barry noted that those who used the road for local access would, previously, have to travel 3.1km from the centre of Drumshanbo to the site of the landslide. “Now it is 9km for them to go around,” he said before asking that the work be carried out as soon as possible “to help local people out.” After Cllr Enda McGloin asked if funding has been secured for the works, Mr O'Boyle said that “Leitrim County Council will be putting our hands out in all directions” in order to secure funding.
He suggested that the Council will be best advised to use the Climate Action Fund but acknowledged that the works needed will require “significant funding.”


The Council meeting heard, “The landowner has been very helpful and has agreed to sell us the land in principle,” adding that a design has to be drawn up for the project. When asked if locals could be allowed to continue to use the road Mr O'Boyle said that is “too risky” at the moment. “There is a 40-50 foot drop into the ravine,” he said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media