Leitrim area deaths - Thursday, November 10

The following deaths have taken place in the wider Leitrim

Patrick Joseph Keane (Packie Joe), Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Patrick Joseph Keane (Packie Joe), Knocknasowna, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his beloved son, Kevin, and his parents, Thomas and Alice, his sisters, Mary Teresa, Elizabeth Ann and his brother, John Francis. Deeply regretted and much loved by his wife Brid, his beloved children Teresa, Brian, Yvonne, Alison, Edel, Pauric and John, his daughters-in-law, Tara, Patricia and Judith, his sons-in-law, Alex, Eddie and Patrick, and his 24 adoring grandchildren, his brother-in-law, Breen McDonald, his sister-in-law, Mary Keane, his nieces and nephews, his neighbours and wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in his home (Eircode N41 WR44) on Thursday, November 10th, from 4pm to 8pm and on Friday, November, 11th from 4pm to 8pm. One way traffic system in operation from the Hilly Road. Family time Saturday morning. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish HeartFoundation https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

Michael Cooney, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Dublin

Michael Cooney 1946-2022, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton, on Wednesday, 9th November 2022. Late of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, and previously Dublin, Hong Kong and England. Pre-deceased by his parents, Michael and Mary and son Gareth. His loss is mourned by his daughters, Donna and Tara, sister, Carol, his grandchildren, Lara, Jade, Oshan, Adam, Isobel, Aaron, Sean, Jack, Daisy, Dylan, Izaak, and Samuel, his nine great-grandchildren, his daughter-in-law, Christina, nephew, Alex, cousins and extended family, his faithful dog and companion, Meg, his good neighbours and friends, Ann Maire and Neil, John and Tony, and the health care assistants who looked after Michael in his home. The staff of Our Lady's Hospital for their care and kindness to Michael. Rest In Peace. Funeral Service and Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Friday, 11th November at 12.30 pm.

Patrick (Paddy) Conway, Arigna, Co Roscommon

Patrick (Paddy) Conway, Derriniskey, Arigna, Co Roscommon on Tuesday, 8th November 2022, suddenly at his home. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Lena, his nephew James and brother-in-law Oweney. Survived by his heartbroken sisters Maria (Daly), Brenda (Cull), Irene (Gallagher), Claire (Cull) and Emma (Earley), brothers-in-law Phil, Tommy, John and Padraig, his adored nieces and nephews Fergal, Megan, Conor, Leah, Brian, Ruby, Eli, Cian, Dylan, and Elena, his extended much loved family, neighbours and his wide circle of friends. Reposing at the family home in Cross-Keys, Arigna (N41 KP 59) on Thursday 10th from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. House private please, at all other times. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M, Arigna, on Friday afternoon, arriving for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 2.30 p.m. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Patrick (Packie) Lehany, Arigna, Co Leitrim / Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Lehany, Gluckawn, Arigna, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Agnes. sister Mary and brother John. Packie will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Blandina and Christina, brothers Michael, Tommy and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, on Friday morning arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery.

Edward Reynolds, Kilmore, Co Roscommon

Edward Reynolds, Foxwood, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Rooskey. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth, his brother Tommy and sister Mary. Edward will be sadly missed by his loving sister Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, November 9th, from 5:30 pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday, November 10th, to St. Brigid's Church, Dangan to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11:30a.m. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Condolences may be left below.

Mary Canning, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

Mary Canning (née Conway), Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Lisdarn Nursing Unit, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Murthy. Deeply regretted by her son James, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fr Kieran Dodd, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Fr Kieran Dodd, St. Michael’s Care Home, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, Brentwood Diocese and formerly Main St., Boyle, Co Roscommon, suddenly but peacefully at St, Michael’s Care Home, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex on Tuesday, 25th October 2022, surrounded by his loving carers. Predeceased by his parents James P and Mai Dodd, siblings Margaret (McCavana), Joseph, Gerald, Sr. Carmel (Louis Order), Colette (McBride) nephew John McBride and grand niece Sarah McDonald. Sadly missed by his loving nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Also by Bishop Alan Williams, fellow priests, religious and parishioners of Brentwood Diocese whom he served with love and dedication for 60 years. Fr.Kieran will be received at SS Peter & Paul’s Church, High Rd., Ilford, Essex, IG11QP on Wednesday, 9th November, at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Thursday, 10th November, followed by cremation at Forest Park Crematorium, Hainault, IG63HP 1.30pm. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will take place at St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle on Saturday, 26th November, at 1pm followed by burial of his ashes in Caldra Cemetery. Mass can be viewed by the Church webcam link below www.ssppilford.org.uk

May they all Rest in Peace.