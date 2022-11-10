UPDATE: Road remains closed after fatal road traffic collision in Donegal

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred at approximately 11:55pm on Wednesday, 9th November, on the Ramelton Road in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

The front-seat passenger of one of the vehicles involved, a female in her late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male drivers of both vehicles were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, between 11:30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.