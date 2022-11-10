Search

10 Nov 2022

'The showing off must go on' with Ardal O'Hanlon in Leitrim

Ardal O'Hanlon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

10 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Ardal is conflicted. Where he comes from there is nothing worse than showing off. It’s right up there with arson or murder. Yet he shows off as a way of life. Three questions: Why? Why? Why? Comedian Ardal O'Hanlon brings his new material ‘The showing off must go on’ to The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, November 11.


In an age of raging populism, angry identity politics, the end of truth, the collapsing middle ground, and peak avocado; Ardal, an otherwise gentle voice of reason is forced to rejoin the fray. Terrified of being on the wrong side of history and keen to prove his age, race, gender, and class don’t necessarily define him as a person, he turns to comedy. Comedy, as ever, being the best, most therapeutic emergency response to extreme events there is. Ardal O’Hanlon, star of such shows as Father Ted and Death in Paradise, and recently seen in Taskmaster and Would I Lie to You, continues to tour his acclaimed (and very silly) live show worldwide.Tickets are €25 and can be booked on 071 965 0828 or www.thedock.ie 

