Over 6,500 Leitrim people without light tonight

Over 6,500 people in the Carrick-on-Shannon area are without electricity tonight.
There is a major power fault reported in the Carrick-on-Shannon/ Boyle area. The issues were first reported at around 7.30pm this evening and ESB estimate power should be restored to homes by 10pm tonight. Other areas in Leitrim have also been sporadically affected this evening by power cuts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.