Gently prepare your skin for Winter with organic products

As we set out to winter proof our homes and make the necessary changes to stay warm but also keep energy bills down, now is also the perfect time to think about preparing your skin for Winter. Treat your skincare like your clothes and change with the seasons!



The combination of colder temperatures, blustery winds and central heating can wreak havoc on your skin – even if you’re looking after it as normal. You wouldn't expect your Summer wardrobe to keep you cosy during a snow storm would you? Well the same skin care products won't keep you looking fabulous in different conditions.

Trilogy the organic experts in pure natural plant oils and organic products have given us a few tips to set you right for the dark days ahead. And the best news? Their products can be bought in multiple locations across Leitrim - The Nature Trail in Ballinamore and Mohill, Oasis at The Market Yard, Carrick-on-Shannon and Solise Pharmacy, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon.



Winter Skincare tips:

1. Hydrate - well this doesn't cost you anything! Winter = dry skin for most of us due to central heating and cold winds so help your skin out by staying hydrated during the day.

2. Turn down your shower temperature, we know you want to feel the heat after getting soaked in the rain but it can damage your skin barrier.



3. Take off the day gently. Choose a calming product such as Trilogy Rosehip Transformation Cleansing Oil (€24.95)to melt away make-up without stripping moisture.

4. Ease up on the exfoliating. We all love a good scrub to remove dead skin cells but too much action can also be damaging, instead try Trilogy's AHA Resurfacing Serum (€35.95) to promote rapid renewal for smoother, even and brighter skin.



5. Moisturise - obviously! You should continue to use SPF daily, but now that the long nights are here; reward yourself with a luxurious night cream. Trilogy's Vitamin C Ceramide Night Cream (€35.95) includes a plant-based skin identical lipid that has shown to significantly increase skin hydration, it includes the magical hyaluronic and vitamin C to brighten the complexion.



6. Don't forget your lips and hands. Lips need extra support during winter so invest in a good moisturising SPF and your hands will be the first body part to show dryness so make sure you keep the hand cream close by - and also the hot chocolate!

We hope you spy some lovely Christmas gifts here!