11 Nov 2022

New app launched to support adults with ADHD in Ireland

11 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

The HSE ADHD in Adults National Clinical Programme, in partnership with ADHD Ireland and the UCD School of Psychology, have launched an ADHD App to support adults with ADHD.

The development of the Adult ADHD App provides the public with up to date information on adult ADHD as well as services and interventions provided by adult ADHD teams. This is a tool that provides accurate information in real time to support adults with ADHD as well as their family and friends. 

Speaking at the launch, Dr Margo Wrigley, HSE National Clinical Lead, ADHD in Adults Clinical Programme, explains why the app was developed, “Following extensive research and consultation with the ADHD community facilitated by ADHD Ireland, it is clear that it can be overwhelming and stressful for people with ADHD when trying to find accurate support information and resources online. The app was developed in collaboration with our partners in direct response to that need. We aim to bridge this information gap in a way that is accessible to all those who need it through their smartphones. The app provides self-care and signposting information regarding adult ADHD. It is important to note that is not a treatment programme or a replacement for medical advice and care.”

The app is designed to help adults:

-        who think they may have ADHD

-        diagnosed with ADHD and seeking further information

-        diagnosed with ADHD as children and requiring on-going treatment as adults

-        attending mental health services in whom ADHD has not been recognised

-        and family and friends of adults with ADHD.

Ken Kilbride, Chief Executive, ADHD Ireland, welcoming the app, said, “We are delighted to support the launch of the app which aligns with our mission to make life better for people living with ADHD in Ireland. A lack of knowledge about ADHD can contribute to feelings of distress and difficulty in seeking and accepting an ADHD diagnosis. The content of the app was developed based on research conducted by University College Dublin’s School of Psychology with support from ADHD Ireland. We consulted with adults with ADHD who helped to prioritise and suggest content that would best meet their needs. This research is conducted as part of a larger project that aims to develop and evaluate supports for adults with ADHD.”

Professor Jessica Bramham, UCD School of Psychology said, “The app has been developed, based on current research evidence, to provide a wide range of ways for people to manage their own ADHD. There are now so many more options that can be adapted for the specific needs and preferences of an individual.”

Minister for Older People and Mental Health, Mary Butler TD said, “Today marks an important milestone in bridging the information gap in a way that is accessible to the ADHD community through their smartphones. It will provide timely and accurate information also on the existing services including the referral processes involved as well as information on new services as they become available. To date the Department of Health has provided €3.1m in funding to establish Adult ADHD teams with future funding pledged to further show our commitment to adults living with ADHD who require support.

“I am particularly delighted to hear that service users played a key role in contributing to the app. I would like to express sincere gratitude to all the adults with ADHD who provided ideas, content, feedback and time to support the app development.”

ADHD is a condition that without proper identification, treatment and management can have serious and long-lasting consequences for a person, however, it is a very treatable condition. If diagnosed and properly treated, people with ADHD can reach their potential and lead happy and successful lives.

The ADHD in Adults App can be downloaded from the Apple or Google app stores.

