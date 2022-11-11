Large number of areas in Leitrim affected by water issues

Due to power outages experienced at the water treatment plant in Carrick-on-Shannon last night, households may experience water supply disruption in South Leitrim through tonight, Friday 11th November, and into tomorrow, until such time as the water supply system has fully replenished itself, according to Irish Water.

Areas affected include Dromod, Leitrim Village, Newtowngore, Drumshanbo, Ballinamore, Carrigallen, Mohill, Carrick-on-Shannon and surrounding areas in Co. Leitrim.

Leitrim County Council also advise customers should contact Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have an urgent issue.

Following the statement by Irish Water, Drumshanbo Cllr Brendan Barry stated on his Facebook page "Conserve Water where possible in South Leitrim, I have been contacted by a few people with low pressure or no water. Seems to be a big area affected. People should conserve water where possible."

Irish Water further stated "Works are scheduled to take place until 2pm on 12 November. We recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return."

They then advised "Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar should you wish to return for an update: LEI00055387."