Vegetation management operations set to start along the Shannon Erne Waterway

File Photo of The Shannon Erne Waterway
Waterways Ireland has advised those using the Shannon Erne Waterway that tree trimming and hedge cutting will be carried out at various locations along the waterway during the autumn/winter period.
During this operation floating pontoons will be located on the water with mechanical plant operating. Mechanical plant will also be in operation along the banks of the waterway. Boating traffic will be advised by Waterways Ireland staff when making a passage, and co-operation is requested at this time.
Waterways Ireland regrets any inconvenience caused to its customers.
