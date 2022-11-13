Search

13 Nov 2022

Take a look: Launch of Brian O'Lynn book and art in The Leitrim Design House

Kate Murtagh Sheridan and Fionnuala Maxwell with their book

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

13 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

Leitrim-based visual artist and ceramicist, Kate Murtagh-Sheridan and traditional singer and researcher, Fionnuala Maxwell have launched a series of fresco paintings, prints and a beautifully illustrated book which brings the story of Brian O’Lynn alive. Brian O'Lynn is a character from a song that was sung in Leitrim many years ago but can be traced back as far as the 1500s. The story involves a comical but resourceful man who gets himself into situations but always finds a quick solution.


This particular song can be found in various versions throughout the English-speaking world. However in this work Kate and  Fionnuala have rooted the character, Brian O’Lynn, in Leitrim as his rhymes have been sung in the area for many years, including in 1950’s recordings of Mohill ballad singer, Thomas Moran and other references in local publications.
Through the QR link on the book, people are guided to the singing of the song, as recorded by Fionnuala to accompany each verse/fresco. The book and art works were launched in the Leitrim Design House on October 21 and the exhibition will continue to be on view until mid November.

