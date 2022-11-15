Permanent TSB to replace Ulster Bank in Ballyconnell

Permanent TSB has announced details of its plans to open a new branch in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan in early 2023.
The Bank will open for business in Ballyconnell in late January/early February following the acquisition of the Ulster Bank branches in these communities as part of its wider acquisition of €7.5 billion in mortgages, SME loans and asset finance business from Ulster Bank. Permanent TSB is encouraging customers to move their account to Permanent TSB before the Ulster Bank branch closes on January 13.
The new Permanent TSB Cavan branches will feature full cash services and will include staff who worked in these branches when they were operated by Ulster Bank. Each branch will offer the full range of Permanent TSB's services including mortgages, current accounts, deposit accounts, personal loans, insurance and pensions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.