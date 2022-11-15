Search

15 Nov 2022

Leitrim performing strong on environmental issues - EPA report

Leitrim performing strong on environmental issues - EPA report

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

15 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

The EPA has released a new report showing the highest and lowest-performing local authorities on their work on environmental issues such as air and water quality and waste. Leitrim makes it to the list of high performers in relation to their priorities around waste,w ater, air noise and relevant governance process in 2021. They are joined by Kildare, Dublin City, Monaghan and Finglas local authorities.

Sligo, Mayo Offaly, Wexford and Waterford performed the worst, according to the report. Across the country, most local authorities performed well in some areas, but none performed well at all 20 national priorities. These include tasks such as septic tank inspections, tackling illegal waste, air quality monitoring and handling environmental complaints.

The EPA report titled ‘Focus on Local Authority Environmental Enforcement’ indicates that water quality around Ireland is declining and the number of water complaints increased by 14% to 3,600 in 2021.

Farm inspections last year were 43% below the number carried out prior to Covid-19. No local authority ranked ‘strong’ or ‘excellent’ across five categories of water enforcement, but Leitrim, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow met the required standard in four of the five areas.

Leitrim was also one of just four local authorities to have ‘strong’ or ‘excellent’ reports in Waste enforcement. Fingal, Kildare,  and Limerick were placed alongside Leitrim. Sligo was one of six counties to fail the required standards.

Almost 81,000 complaints were received by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last year, with 90% of environmental complaints being about waste or litter.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media