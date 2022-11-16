Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday November 16, 2022

Michael Maguire, Crane, Ferns, Co. Wexford and East Bars, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim - The death has occurred of Michael Maguire, Crane, Ferns, Co. Wexford and East Bars, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, beloved son of the late Michael and Kathleen, adored husband and best friend of Gerardine who died peacefully on 15th November 2022 in the loving arms of Gerardine and surrounded by his family. Michael is deeply regretted by his loving wife Gerardine, sisters Mary B and Gerardine and brothers Martin and Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews in Ireland, Western Australia and the UK, and relatives and friends. Michael will be forever in their hearts and may his kind and gentle soul rest in peace. Reposing at his home on Wednesday, 16th November, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. At all other times the house is strictly private. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 17th November, 2022 at 11.30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Monageer, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford followed by interment in Monageer Cemetery. Those who are not in a position to attend may view the Funeral on the following link Michael Maguire's Funeral Mass. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Thomas Feehily Tullinwillian, Killargue, Co. Leitrim - peacefully at Áras Bríde, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, November 15th 2022, Thomas, predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Alice, his brothers John and Mark, his sister Mary and his nephew Tommy. Sadly missed by his niece Mary Rooney (Ballintrillick) Sligo, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home Dromahair, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday 16th November from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Bridget’s Church, Creevelea, Drumkeerin for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery. Covid restrictions apply. No hand shaking. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to S. T. O. P.

Annie Cullen (née Doherty), Coolamooneen, Geevagh, Sligo / Glenade, Leitrim - Annie Cullen, née Doherty, Coolamooneen, Geevagh, Co. Sligo, formerly Glenade, Co. Leitrim, 14th November 2022, peacefully, following a long illness, surrounded by her devoted husband and family and in the tender care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her son Raphael, granddaughter Annabelle Hope, her parents Patrick and Mary Doherty. Annie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Brendan, daughter Samantha, sons Feargal, Killian, Adrian, Kieran, grandchildren Arianna, Zoey, Joshua and Rhys, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Tanya, Feargal’s partner Claire, and Kieran’s partner Georgie, sister Mary, nephew, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Wednesday evening (16th November) from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Removal St. Joseph’s Church Geevagh, arriving 7.30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (17th November) at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the M.S Centre, Ballytivnan, Sligo. House private, please.

Ann Dolan, London & formerly Derrymoney, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan - On November 11th 2022, suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Charles & Mary Dolan & her sister Susan. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Kathleen, Bridie, Margaret & Teresa, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick (Packie) Evers, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford - Predeceased by his parents Willie and Alicia (nee Grier) and brother Willie. Peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital deeply regretted by his sister Elizabeth (Lizzie Baker, USA), brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Getta, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Packie will repose in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock concluding with prayers at 6 o'clock. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish Thursday for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in Old Cemetery. House private please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown in lieu of flowers.

Margaret Higgins (née Sheerin), Townaghmore, Culfadda, Ballymote, Sligo - Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Matthew, sister Bridget, husband Jack and son Frank. Sadly missed by her daughter Catherine, sons John and Stephen, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from her home on Wednesday, November 16th, to the Church of The Holy Rosary, Culfadda (F56 HX22) for Mass of The Resurrection at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in Knockbrack Cemetery.

Anne McWeeney (née O' Rourke), formerly Corlisheen, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, and London - 11th November 2022. (Peacefully) at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Jerry, brothers Brian, John, Michael and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, Pauline, Louise, Gerry and Bernie, sons-in-law John and Norman, grandchildren Claire, Laura, Michael, Shannon, Josie, Liam and Casey, sisters-in-law Carmel and Tessie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday 16th November at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

Helen Salmon (née Harkin), Killargue, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Helen Salmon (née Harkin) of New York and formerly of Killargue, Co Leitrim. Loving Sister of John & Jimmy Harkin, (Killargue Co. Leitrim), Margaret Banks (Carrowkeel, Co. Sligo), Joan McDonnell, (Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath), Bernie Healy, (Cork) & Mary Gorman, (New York). Helen's Funeral will take place in New York. A Memorial mass will take place at a later date in Killargue Co. Leitrim. Funeral Arrangements Later.

May they all Rest in Peace.