Gold Jubilee for St Clare's Comprehensive Manorhamilton

St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton
St Clare's Comprehensive School is currently marking 50 years of its establishment as a second level educational institution.
On the occasion of its golden jubilee, and in a message to its past pupils asking them to make contact with their Alma mater, St. Clare's Comprehensive School says “we are celebrating! 50 years in the making! Are you one of us? 50 years of past pupils in St. Clare's.
Please email your photograph/career pathway and years you attended St. Clare's to 50years to pastpupils@stclarescomprehensive.ie.
Killargue native, Sean Sweeney was St. Clare's Comprehensive School's first principal and Mullingar man, the late Laurence J. Cleary, was St. Clare's Comprehensive School's first vice principal (deputy principal).
