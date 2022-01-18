Search

What has the weather in store for us this Tuesday, January 18?

'Dull and showery' - Met Éireann's weekend weather forecast for Ireland

'Dull and showery' for Tuesday

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

A dull, cloudy and damp day overall on Tuesday, January 18 with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the province through the morning and easing through the day. A milder day with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southwest winds, occasionally increasing fresh.

Tonight

A cloudy and mild night to start with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. A band of more persistent rain will spread from the northwest later in the night, becoming patchy as it moves southwards. Turning cooler as the rain clears towards morning with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

