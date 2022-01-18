Final decision on 2022 Leaving Cert due next week

A survey of over 19,000 students show the majority want the option of a hybrid exam this year similar to 2021.
The government will make a final decision by the end of this month on the format for this summer's Leaving Cert.
That's according to the Minister of State for Higher Education. Taoiseach Michael Martin told viewers to the Late Late Show last Friday that the Government are in talks with third level institutions over the decision.
Two-thirds of students want the option of sitting the exams or getting accredited grades - but the normal format is currently planned.
Junior Minister Niall Collins has said a final decision will be made next week.
What format do you think they should decide on for 2022?
