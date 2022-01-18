Breaking news - Gardai arrest man in Ashling Murphy case

Ashling Murphy
Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly have arrested a male in his 30s on suspicion of murder.
The male is now detained in Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.
Ashling Murphy was laid to rest earlier today.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.