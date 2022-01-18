Search

18 Jan 2022

No road deaths in Leitrim last year

Leitrim Observer Reporter

18 Jan 2022

The number of people who died in fatal road traffic collisions decreased in Ireland last year accoridng to the Road Safety Authority.

A total of 134 people died on Irish roads in 2021 compared to 146 in 2020.

There were no road deaths in Co. Leitrim in 2021 along with Offaly and Carlow

Sam Waide, RSA Chief Executive, RSA said a decrease in road deaths and serious injuries is welcome but we must not accept 134 lives lost and 1,091 serious injuries last year.

He said ‘Vision Zero’ aims to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by 50% by 2030 and to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries by 2050.

