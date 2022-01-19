Second arrest in Sligo investigation into Organised Crime

Gardaí in Sligo have arrested a second man in connection with their investigation into Organised Crime.
This man, who is in his mid 20s, was arrested in Co Galway on Tuesday January 18, 2022.
He is currently detained at Sligo Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
An investigation is ongoing.
