Gardai have arrested a second male as part of Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Ashling Murphy.
Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly have arrested a second male in his 30s.
This male is being detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended, being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.
Gardaí continue to question another male in his 30s who was arrested yesterday, Tuesday 18th January 2022 on suspicion of murder. The man's detention at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 continues this afternoon.
An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.
