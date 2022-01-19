Teagasc and NUI Galway announce a new partnership with BSc Agricultural Science degree

2021 saw the launch of a brand new BSc in Agricultural Science at the National University of Ireland Galway with a strong focus on Sustainable Agriculture; attracting over 500 applicants in the first year.

Building on close research and education links between the two institutions and particularly with Teagasc’s Mellows Campus, Teagasc and NUI Galway have announced a partnership to deliver on the huge demand for an Agricultural Degree programme in the West of Ireland.

Teagasc will deliver a substantial component of the new programme, bringing their expertise in Animal Science, Farm systems and Farm Management. The partnership will benefit from the students having access to expertise and facilities located at Teagasc’s Mellows Campus just outside Galway city in Athenry.

Teagasc Director, Professor Frank O’Mara pointed out: “globally, we face a challenge to feed a population that is projected to exceed 9 billion by 2050. To meet this challenge, the Agri-food sector and agricultural professionals need a strong agronomic and environmental knowledge base to address the challenge of producing safe, nutritious food products, while minimising impacts on the environment. This degree provides a rigorous understanding of the science of agriculture and sustainability, in order to promote and facilitate the application of research-based, agricultural management practices throughout the agricultural sector, using strong analytical and communication skills”.

Head of Animal Bioscience research at Teagasc, Professor David Kenny said: “In meeting the many challenges facing the livestock sector, students will be exposed to the latest Teagasc and international scientific information on technologies to advance animal health and welfare, augment the nutritional value of livestock derived food products, improve nutrient use and labour efficiency and ultimately ensure the economic, environmental and social sustainability of livestock farming, a sector of fundamental importance to the prosperity and fabric of rural communities and to the west of Ireland, in particular”.

Programme Co-Director Professor Cathal O’Donoghue, NUI Galway and former Teagasc Head of Rural Economy welcomed the collaboration: “The Teagasc-NUI Galway partnership brings together NUI Galway’s expertise in Agricultural Sustainability, Bioeconomy and Rural Development with Teagasc’s expertise in Animal Science, Farm Management and Knowledge Transfer, to create a unique programme that prepares the Agri-food leaders of the future to help deliver on the opportunities of the sector in an increasingly complex world.”

NUI Galway is delighted to announce the appointment of Associate Professor David Styles to the University and to the degree programme team, bringing leadership in the Sustainable Agriculture sphere, particularly in terms of carbon accounting and bioeconomy innovations and over-seeing the development of the skills, tools and critical systems thinking necessary for the graduates of this exciting degree to navigate the challenging transition towards climate neutral farming.

Professor Charlie Spillane, programme Co-Director and Director of the Ryan Institute at NUI Galway commented; “The new degree programme is very relevant to NUI Galway’s new Strategy in terms of Sustainability. At undergraduate level it is a key component of the NUI Galway and Teagasc Research and Education Alliance on Carbon-Neutral Agriculture which was established between the institutions in 2016 and will contribute to the Agriculture & Bioeconomy theme within the sustainability mission of the Ryan Institute at NUI Galway.”

With the CAO closing date coming up shortly, prospective teachers, students and farm families are encouraged to check out this innovative and timely level 8 Honours degree on the NUI Galway website.

GY322 BSc Agricultural Science:

https://www.nuigalway.ie/courses/undergraduate-courses/agricultural-science.html