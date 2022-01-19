Leitrim councillor appointed as a Peace Commissioner

Cllr Finola Amrstrong-McGuire
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has appointed Carrick-on-Shannon Councillor, Finola Armstrong-McGuire as a Peace Commissioner.
The role entails taking statutory declarations, witnessing signatures on documents required by various authorities, and signing certificates and orders under Oireachtas Acts.
The signature of a Peace Commissioner is also used on everyday documents from passports and driving licences, as well as for a wide range of legal documents.
Cllr Armstrong McGuire said, “I am both honoured and delighted to be appointed to the Office of Peace Commissioner here locally, by Minister McEntee. I look forward to fulfilling the role as best I can.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.