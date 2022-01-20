HSA investigating incident in Ballyconnell

The HSA is investigating.
The Health and Safety Authority said they have been made aware of an incident in a workplace in Ballyconnell yesterday, January 19 and they are investigating.
It is reported locally that a man employed in a local factory had caught his arm in a machine and was brought to hospital.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.