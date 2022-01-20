Leitrim deaths- Thursday, January 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area

Kathleen (Kay) McCamphill (née McGoldrick), Malahide, Dublin / Leitrim

McCamphill (née McGoldrick), Kathleen (Kay), Malahide and formerly of Co. Leitrim, 14th January 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital and cared for by the staff in Care Choice Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Jarlath. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Jane and Susan, sons-in-law Steve and Robin, grandchildren James, Laura and Joshua, sisters Maureen and Rois, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday, 24th January, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Tuesday morning for 10.30am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. A live stream of Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

Thomas Murphy, Leitrim / Roscommon / Sligo

Putney, London and late of Shrewane, Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Suddenly but peacefully at his home in Putney. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Frances, sister Mae (Finneran), brothers Mick and Frankie, brothers-in-law Liam and Gerry, and nephew Karl Galvin. Thomas will be sadly missed by his sisters Betty (New York), Jenny (Riverstown) and Patsy (Mohill), brother-in-law Brian, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday, 21st January, at 12.15pm in st Augustine's Catholic Church, Hammersmith, London. Link to view funeral Mass will be available on https://clearmems.com/tom-murphy/. Cremation will take place afterwards. Thomas' ashes will be interred in his native Fenagh, Co. Leitrim at a later date.

Teresa Mercier (née Currid), Drumlease, Dromahair, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon

Mercier - née Currid, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Arigna, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Northwest Hospice, Teresa, beloved wife of Gabriel and proud Mum of Joseph. Sadly missed by her brother Pat, sisters Mary, Kathleen and the late Anne, brothers-in-law Michael, Padraig and Ian, sister-in-law Maria, godson Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives in Ireland and France, former teaching colleagues at St. Clare’s Comprehensive School Manorhamilton. Private Removal on Friday from Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair, to St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation to follow at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private please. Covid 19 restrictions apply at all times.

May they all Rest in Peace