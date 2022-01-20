Leitrim recruits - Learn how to pass the Garda recruitment process

How to Pass the Garda Recruitment Process - the Ultimate Insider’s Guide is the definitive guide for anyone aspiring to joining An Garda Síochána.

Although huge numbers apply to join An Garda Síochána at every recruitment campaign, it is, in fact, a very competitive process where only a small fraction of applicants end up being successful.

So, what is the secret to success? One word. Preparation.

This definitive guide to the Garda recruitment process has been written by former Garda Superintendent, Noel McLoughlin.

Noel, a native of Westport Co Mayo, retired from An Garda Siochana after a distinguished career. He served at various ranks in the Dublin Metropolitan Area, Cork, and in Divisions of Cavan/Monaghan, Westmeath, Garda Headquarters, and Community Relations. He was a member of the Garda Interview Panel at the Public Appointments Service (PAS) since its inception in 1996. He is a past President of the Association of Garda Superintendents and a regular contributor to national media discussions on the Garda Recruitment process and has featured on RTÉ, TV3, Today FM, and Newstalk.

As the founder of GardaIP.com and a former member of the Garda Interview Panel at the Public Appointments Service, he has personally coached and prepared thousands of individuals for the Garda Recruitment Process. He shares his insider’s perspective and thinking behind each stage of the recruitment process, clearly explaining, and providing crucial insights into what the assessors are looking for and why.

The purpose of this book is to get the applicant ‘Competition Fit’ for the Garda Recruitment process. Written from an insider perspective, this book takes the applicant through all the requirements needed to pass from completing the initial application form all the way to the competency-based interview.

Contact Noel McLoughlin 087 250 8958 1 www.gardaip.com

It is written in a very easy-to-read style and follows the sequence and format of the Garda Recruitment process as it exists today.

In this practical ‘How to Book’ Noel shares his incredible strategies that will help the applicant to:

• Prepare ahead of time for each stage of the recruitment process.

• Deliver an outstanding Application Form that will bolster performance at the competency interview

• Comfortably pass the Stage 1 Online Assessment; Verbal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Job Simulation.

• Ace the Report Writing Exercise including how to structure the report. • Help the applicant pass the Competency Interview plus detailed explanations on all of the competencies, and why they are important.

• How to manage the complexities of the educational, vetting, medical and other background requirements.

• Practice Q&A’s are also included in each chapter so the applicant shows up at each stage of the recruitment process confident and fully prepped to perform.

If you are serious about joining An Garda Síochána then this is the only book you need.

The book is available to purchase on www.gardaip.com. The Kindle version is available on Amazon.