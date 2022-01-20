How vaccinated is Leitrim? County jab rates revealed

Vaccination rates by county
The HPSC has released vaccination rates by county this week.
97.7% of Leitrim residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, which is above the national rate of 94.6%.
99.9% of Leitrim's population over the of 70 are fully vaccinated, while the lowest vaccination rates are among those aged 12-15. What is interesting is that more people ahged 30-39 are fully vaccinated compared to those in the 40-69 age groups.
Donegal has the lowest vaccination rate in the country at 87% and Waterford has the highest number of people vaccinated at 99.9%.
63% of the adult population have received their booster vaccination.
