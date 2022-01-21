Man in his 60s killed in tragic Longford road crash

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a road crash on Thursday.

The accident happened near Granard shortly after 4pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of the collision involving a car and an SUV on a local road at Cleenrath near Augnacliffe.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The two occupants of the SUV were taken by Ambulance to Cavan Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be undertaken by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Granard Garda station on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.