The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Patchy drizzle at times today
Mainly dry and cloudy today with a little patchy drizzle at times on the coast. A few bright or sunny intervals in parts too. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in light, occasionally moderate, southwesterly breezes.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be mainly dry and cloudy with light or moderate southwesterly or breezes. Some patchy drizzle may affect coastal parts however. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees generally but it may dip a little colder locally under any clearer spells with a touch of frost and a few mist or fog patches.
