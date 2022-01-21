You are never too old to learn something new: Back to Education

January is a time for new year's resolutions, about making changes and thinking about the future. Knowing you want change is easy, doing something about it can be a lot more daunting.

For many the Covid pandemic brought about a new realisation - maybe you are not happy in your job, maybe you have been left unemployed or possibly you want to learn something new, whether for your career, your personal development or for a hobby.

While your instinct may be to head to google for the answer - the list of options, different paths, strange accreditations and unknown terms can be overwhelming and off putting.

Did you know that Leitrim Adult Educational Guidance Service is a FREE helping hand which guides you to make informed educational, career and life choices?

The service based in The Market Yard in Carrick-on-Shannon with outreach centres around the county can be accessed quickly and by calling in, phoning, emailing or visiting online.

The Leitrim Observer met with Jane Nolan Adult Educational Guidance Coordinator and Martina O’Sullivan Adult Guidance Information Officer last week in their new offices to find out what they offer and how this amazing service can be accessed.

You can simply avail of the service for FREE if you over the age of 16 and are uncertain about your future and wish to explore your education/ upskill options - simple as that.

If you have a small inkling what you would like to study/ learn or what result you hope to achieve, Martina can help you research and decide on the best educational option for you, taking into account any barriers you have. The service helps you to understand entry requirements for courses and what you can achieve at the end of the course.

Martina tells the paper for many people in Leitrim transport can be a problem, some do not have the financial means or need childcare to access education, all these issues and more can be talked through and a “realistic” path developed for you.



Jane Nolan is the counsellor who can help you make big life decisions. Many clients come to her looking for a “change” but clueless what direction to take. She helps the client to identify their unique potential, passion and “realistic” development path through education to a career.

The Adult Education Guidance Service is housed in the new ETB building in The Market Yard. Above the consultation room are five classrooms for ETB and Further Education programmes. Courses are run throughout the year with enrolments happening regularly.



During Covid the majority of classes moved online but now are returning to classroom and blended learning models.

Many of the courses are free and there is financial support available for some other courses.

The ETB and FET courses are run all over the county from Rossinver to Carrigallen and they cover anything from hobbies to basic literacy all the way up to apprenticeships and further.



Over 13 courses are starting this month with more commencing in March or April before the big enrolment in September.

The Adult Education Service helps give advice on local courses but can also help with queries for courses run all over the country up to University degrees. They can also give you information on financial supports available.

Since the service opened in 2007, over 13,000 Leitrim clients have availed of the service.

Many people who are searching for jobs may find they have “gaps in their CV” the service can help you complete short term courses to bridge those gaps and increase your chance of gaining employment.

Jane says “you are never too old to learn” and education is more than just a certificate; it opens the door to the future.

MAKE CONTACT

If you want to change your present or your future, the best place to start is by contacting Jane or Martina in Leitrim Adult Guidance Service.

There are numerous ways to get in contact and the ladies will facilitate you as best they can. You can call the office on 071 9621371 or call Martina on 086 7743329 or Jane on 086 0362174.



You can touch base by emailing: martinaosullivan@msletb.ie or janenolan@msletb.ie or you can visit www.msletbadultguidance.ie

If you want to check then out on social media look for @Leitrimadultguidance

And of course you can drop into the office in The Market Yard, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The service holds outreach offices in Manorhamilton and Ballinamore and can meet clients where it suits them best. Also look at www.fetchcourses.ie to see what courses are running now.

The first step is just to make contact - go ahead!