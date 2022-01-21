Longford road crash victim named locally and remembered as 'a good character'

A man who died in a two car collision in Co Longford yesterday evening has been named locally.

Brian Gill, who was aged in his late 60s, was killed when the car he was driving collided with an SUV at Cleenrath, just outside the north Longford village of Aughnacliffe shortly after 4pm.

Mr Gill, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A farmer by profession, the late Mr Gill from Culray, Aughnacliffe was also a decorated sportsman having played for his local GAA club, Colmcille during the 1970s.



Local Councillor Garry Murtagh said the local community had been left reeling at news of the tragedy.

"Brian was a good character and was very well respected locally," he said.

"Farming was his thing and he worked on rural social schemes in Derrycassin and the greater Longford area.

"It's a terribly tragedy and my thoughts and condolences go out to his family."

A driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to Cavan General Hospital yesterday evening for treatment to what have been described as non life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours to facilitate a technical examination to be carried out before being reopened last night.

Gardaí have since launched a public appeal for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

They are also especially anxious to speak with anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Granard Garda station on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí are meanwhile, continuing to investigate the circumstances behind a fatal three car collision on the M6 motorway outside Galway yesterday.

A man in his 80s was killed in the incident which occurred on the M6 westbound between Junction 18 and Junction 19 in Co Galway at around 2pm.

Two other people, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 70s were brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.