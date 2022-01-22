Leitrim deaths - Saturday, January 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa Finlay (née Fair), Loch Gowna, Cavan / Mayo



Finlay, Teresa, (nee Fair) Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan, (formerly of Mayo and London) Thursday, 20th January, peacefully, at Virginia Health Centre. Predeceased by her husband Brendan. Sadly missed by her treasured family, daughters; Caroline, Josephine, Eileen and Monica, sons in law; Richard, Selwyn, Peter and Nick, grandchildren; Róisín, Siobhán, Amy, Patrick, Molly, James, Annie and Lucy great-grandchildren; Órla and Rufus, extended family and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, 22nd January at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna (H12 FT54) with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta Due to the current restrictions and guidelines walk through only at the Funeral Home and Church with no handshaking and face coverings must be worn at all times.

Patricia (Patty) Spillane (née Ellis), Arva, Cavan



And Luton, England. Predeceased by her husband Liam in 2016. She will be sadly missed by her son Brendan (Luton), daughter Una (Navan), grandson Stephen, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this Saturday evening from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Sunday evening arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Arva at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in Cornea Cemetery. Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings.

Kathleen (Kay) McCamphill (née McGoldrick), Malahide, Dublin / Leitrim



McCamphill (née McGoldrick), Kathleen (Kay), Malahide and formerly of Co. Leitrim, 14th January 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital and cared for by the staff in Care Choice Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Jarlath. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Jane and Susan, sons-in-law Steve and Robin, grandchildren James, Laura and Joshua, sisters Maureen and Rois, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday, 24th January, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Tuesday morning for 10.30am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. A live stream of Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

May they all Rest in Peace