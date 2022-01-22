Local businesses delighted at lifting of Covid restrictions

Restrictions have lifted
After over 600 days of restrictions since the Covid-19 pandemic was officially declared in March 2020, local businesses have expressed their relief and joy at the lifting of the restrictions today.
Taking to social media the reactions ranged from the straight to the point from Carrick-on-Shannon's Flynn's Bar:
To celebratory drinks at Manorhamilton's Gurns Milestone Bar:
To posts expressing the delight of a "return to normality" from Drumcoura City near Ballinamore calling on customers to "join us to celebrate":
