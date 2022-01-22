Search

22 Jan 2022

Government sets out future of Pandemic Unemployment Payment

PUP

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jan 2022

The Government has approved future plans for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The new arrangements agreed for the PUP scheme are as follows:

PUP will close for new applications on 22 January 2022 in line with the Government decision to lift restrictions.

With effect from 8 March 2022, anyone still in receipt of the PUP will move to a weekly rate of €208. This represents a four week extension on what was previously announced.

PUP recipients will start transitioning to standard jobseeker terms, and if eligible, will move onto a jobseeker payment effective from 5 April 2022. Minister Humphreys said: “The Pandemic Unemployment Payment has been an absolutely vital support for workers and their families. 

“What was originally intended to be just a six week short-term payment will now last for over two years with over €9 Billion in payments issued to workers.

“In line with the widespread lifting of restrictions, the Government has today approved plans for the winding down of the PUP over the coming months.

“The decision to lift restrictions represents a hugely positive step which will see tens of thousands of people return to work over the coming weeks as the country begins to return to normal.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media