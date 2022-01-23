Weather for the week ahead in Leitrim and surrounding counties

MONDAY: There will be some rain in the west and north on Monday. Elsewhere will be drier with patchy drizzle. Variable cloud with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes

MONDAY NIGHT: Many places will be dry on Monday night with some clear periods, although rain and drizzle will linger in some parts. Some fog patches will likely form in light southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees, possibly -1 degrees in any extended clear periods.

TUESDAY: A mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells, in a light southerly breeze. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Tuesday night will be clear in many areas, with a frost forming in lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, locally down to -1 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Dry to start and bright in many areas. Becoming cloudier through the day with rain moving in from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Breezier than recent with moderate to fresh southerly winds. Rain will clear southeastwards early in the night, with clear spells following as winds veer westerly. A few showers will move into the north overnight.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Breezy on Thursday with scattered showers, along with good spells of sunshine in a fresh northwest airflow. Becoming cloudier on Friday with some drizzle in western counties, but dry elsewhere.