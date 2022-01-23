Search

23 Jan 2022

Night time road closures in Carrick-on-Shannon this week

Night time road closures in Carrick-on-Shannon this week

Night time road closures in Carrick-on-Shannon this week

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

23 Jan 2022 7:33 PM

A number of roads will be temporarily closed around Carrick-on-Shannon from Monday, January 24 to Wednesday, January 26 by Leitrim County Council.

The roads will be closed due to the Public Realm Improvement Works.

The roads affected are:

1.      R903-4 & R903-5 (Main Street, Carrick on Shannon) from the Leitrim Road Junction to Church Lane Junction.

2.      L3398 (Priest’s Lane, Carrick on Shannon) from Main Street Junction to the Junction with L33982 (Link Road).

3.      Leitrim Road from Main Street Junction to the Junction with L33982 (Link Road).

Two-way traffic will be permitted for periods of the proposed closure period on the Leitrim Road, L33982 (Link Road),L3398 (Priest’s Lane) and on Main Street from the Town Clock Junction to Church Lane Junction.

The alternative route: Traffic will be diverted at the Shannon Roundabout Via the N4 to the Attirory Roundabout, then North along the R299 (Castlecarra Road) and then West along the R280 and vis versa.

The alternative route to access the Town Centre - Traffic will be diverted Via the Old Dublin Road to the Shannon Roundabout, then West along the N4 and then via the L3399-4 (The Quays) to St George’s Terrace.

The proposed closure will commence on Monday the 24th  January to Wednesday the 26th January 2022, from 7pm to 7am for all three nights, ending on Thursday 27th January at 7am.

Leitrim County Council would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

Record price for mixed farm in Carrick-on-Shannon

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media