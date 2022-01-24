Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, January 24, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Marion Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford



Marion Griffin, nee Dunleavy, Clooncumber, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, January 21th 2022, suddenly, at her home. Beloved wife of Dominic and dear mother to Karen. Sadly missed by her loving husband and daughter, son in law Ollie, brothers Michael and J.J., sisters Pauline and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends Marion will repose at her home Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm (walk through only). Marion’s funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.30 am on Wednesday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortlettragh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Local cemetery.

Kathleen McMorrow (née Flynn), Kilmore, Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Kathleen McMorrow, Kilmore, Dowra on Sunday, January 23rd, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Dermot and her late brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed and forever loved by her children Michael, Margaret, Frankie, Gerry and Denise. Missed by her daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family, friends, neighbours and everyone who knew her. Reposing at her family home in Kilmore, Dowra, Co. Leitrim on Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th January. Removal from the family home on Wednesday 26th January morning at 10.30am to St Hugh’s Church Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim with Funeral mass to be held at 11.00am. Burial to follow in Fahy cemetery afterwards.

Brendan Drury, Mullaghroe, Gurteen, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



Brendan Drury, Denton, Manchester and formerly of Mullaghroe, Gurteen, Co. Sligo and Knocknashee, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, January 12th 2022; Peacefully, in Manchester. Predeceased by his parents Brian and Louise Drury (Mullaghroe) and his brother Tommy (Wales). Brendan will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving wife Josephine, daughter Audrey, son Gary, son-in-law Pete, daughter-in-law Clare, sisters Kathleen McDermottroe (Ballinafad), Teresa Jurczyk (New Jersey), Mary Finn (Mahanagh and Manchester), Gerty O’Byrne (Elphin), brother Joseph Drury (Mullaghroe), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Brendan’s Funeral will take place in Manchester at a later date.

Kathleen (Kay) McCamphill (née McGoldrick), Malahide, Dublin / Leitrim



McCamphill (née McGoldrick), Kathleen (Kay), Malahide and formerly of Co. Leitrim, 14th January 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital and cared for by the staff in Care Choice Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Jarlath. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters Jane and Susan, sons-in-law Steve and Robin, grandchildren James, Laura and Joshua, sisters Maureen and Rois, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday, 24th January, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Tuesday morning for 10.30am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. A live stream of Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

May they all Rest in Peace