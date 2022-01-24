Search

24 Jan 2022

Gardai appeal to taxi driver who took a fare to Manorhamilton

Investigation into weekend sexual assaults in Sligo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

24 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating a number of alleged sexual assaults on teenage girls near the town on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to a taxi driver who took a fare to Manorhamilton in Co Leitrim on Saturday night. They are appealing to taxi drivers, witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Gardaí in Sligo began a criminal investigation over the weekend after a number of teenage girls reported they had been the victims of sexual assaults on Saturday night.

The young teenagers had been out socialising and the alleged assaults took place between 8pm and 10pm.

Gardaí subsequently identified two potential crime scenes and sealed off a section of the GAA grounds at Maugheraboy and a house around a kilometre away for forensic examination.

Gardaí say they want to speak to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo and any motorists with dashcams who drove through them on Saturday night.

An incident room has been set up in Sligo Garda Station, a senior investigating officer has been appointed and officers from the Divisional Protective Services Bureau are involved.

Specialist garda child interviewers have also been called in because of the ages of the alleged victims.

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

News

