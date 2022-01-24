Six Leitrim schools approved for Summer Works this year
Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has announced funding of €540,000 for the approval of six projects across Leitrim under the Department’s 2022 Summer Works Scheme.
This funding is part of the overall package of €65m for a total of 497 projects around the country.
Minister Foley said: “I am delighted to confirm this significant tranche of funding which will provide further investment for schools in Leitrim under the Summer Works Scheme.
“I am announcing the Summer Works Scheme projects now so that schools have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022.
“Today’s announcement follows on from the enhanced minor works funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.”
The projects for Leitrim included the announcement are:
Leitrim Mixed NS for external environment works.
St Patrick's NS, Drumshanbo for mechanical works.
Scoil Chlann Naofa, Ballinamore for mehanical works.
Carrigallen Vocational School for new windows.
Mohill Community College for mechanical works.
St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton for science labs and gas works.
