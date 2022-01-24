885 patients in hospital as latest Covid figures released

PCR test
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, on Sunday 23 January, 4,347 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 885 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU.
To date there have been 1,145,968 confirmed cases of Covid.
