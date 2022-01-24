Search

24 Jan 2022

Moving vehicles hit with eggs and stones in Sligo

Vehicles hit with eggs and stones in Sligo

Moving vehicles have been hit with stones and eggs in the Collooney area of Sligo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

24 Jan 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Gardaí in Collooney are investigating a number of incidents where moving vehicles have been hit with stones and eggs in the Collooney area of Sligo.

In addition to damaging vehicles such incidents pose a serious risk of injury to motorists and passengers alike.

According to the Sligo Leitrim garda facebook page "Such incidents can lead to endangerment as defined under Section 13 of The Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person's Act 1997. This offence carries a maximum penalty of 7 years imprisonment or a fine or both."

An Garda Síochána are investigating these matters and are appealing to anyone who may have information to make contact with them. In particular anyone who was in Collooney village between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, January 16, 2022 when one of these incidents occurred.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation can contact Collooney Garda Station on 071 9167122, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media