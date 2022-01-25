Search

25 Jan 2022

Ballinamore Chilcare moves into new building

Ballinamore Chilcare moves into new building

Newly developed Ballinamore Childcare facility

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

25 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

It is a big day for Ballinamore as the childcare facility moves into it's new building.

The old St Patrick's Boys NS on the Covent Road (Carrick-on-Shannon road), Ballinamore has been redeveloped into a full day childcare and creche facility. 

The redevelopment cost in the region of €550,000 and can provide full day care for children aged 6 months to 12 years of age. Work was completed on the building at the end of last year. The afterschool service moved in before Christmas, but extra paperwork needed to be completed for the pre-school service to make the move.

Today, Tuesday January 25 approx 40 children aged between 2-5years were moved into their new purpose built classrooms and fantastic outdoor play area. They had been in the old vocational school.

The move to a bigger building and grounds will allow the service to expand it's faciltities to include a full time creche and will grant the children a lot more space to play and learn.

Over €2m for walking and cycling infrastructure in Leitrim

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media